Eagles Putting Final Touches On Game Plan For Packers At Lambeau Field

Eagles-Packers Preview: A Lot On The Line When Philadelphia Heads To Green BayThe Philadelphia Eagles look to reignite their fizzling season against the Green Bay Packers and the red-hot Aaron Rodgers. Katie Johnston reports.
Cousin Sal likes Packers to thrash the Eagles on Sunday | FOX BET LIVEThe Philadelphia Eagles rolls into Green Bay Sunday, Cousin Sal explains why he likes the Packers to defeat Carson Wentz and the Eagles easily.
Gamblers host fans without Covid problems as Packers prepare for spectatorsAcross the street from Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Gamblers hockey team has successfully played in front of around 800 to 900 fans throughout November.