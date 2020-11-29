COVID-19 stimulus package

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago

Since february.

The pandemic unemployment assistance program is set to expire december 26th.

Congress is working on a new stimulus package that would include expanded unemployment assistance.

News 10's dominic miranda spoke with a local expert today about where we stand.

Optimism is growing around the likelihood of a second stimulus package for americans.

Republicans originally proposed a "skinny bill" around 500 billion dollars.... while democrats wanted something more in the 2 trillion dollar range.

Indiana state economics professor dr. robert guell tells me.... there's a likely bipartisan bill in the cards that meets in the middle.

Guell says there is a bipartisan group of senators that have a stimulus package proposal that is around 900 billion dollars.... and he believes this is most likely.

Guell told me.... he's confident that a second stimulus package will be passed.... but he's unsure if it would include stimulus checks for americans.

The package will most likely include extended and enhanced assistance for unemployed americans due to the pandemic... and money for the purchasing and distributing of vaccines.

Overall..

Guell says he believes a second stimulus package will come for americans before the biden administration takes over.

"it is simply not possible to stick your feet in the ground and say we are not doing it any way if we don't do it my way.

So i think that something along the lines of around a trillion, along the lines of what the bipartisan group of senators laid out is about what's going to happen."

After this presumably happens... guell says it all depends on who controls the senate which comes down to the georgia run-offs on january 5th.

