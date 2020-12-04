Video Credit: WTHI - Published 6 days ago

(WTHI) - A national pharmacy benefit management company is expanding with more jobs in Washington, Indiana.

Construction starts on new True RX facility in Washington, Indiana

Today, "true r-x" celebrated the start of construction for a new facility near interstate 69.

It's a 1-point-8 million dollar project.

We've told you before ..

The company plans to create "90" new jobs by 20-23.

Here's a look at a rendering of the building's design.

It reflects the company's new branding.

The lieutenant governor says this is an important development..

Especially given covid-19.

In spite of those challenges.

Our economy reigns strong and we continue to create jobs here in indiana for hoosier families.

Local leaders hope this development is the start of more growth along