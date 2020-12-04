Upcoming concert hopes to help raise money for the Toys
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.
(WTHI) - A concert coming up next weekend will benefit children during the holidays.
"toy stock" is happening next saturday-- december 12th, from noon until 8 at night.
It features rock music by several different bands.
The show is happening at the "marine corps league" on 16-th street in terre haute.
There is a in-person limit..
But it will also be streamed on facebook.
The hope is you'll make a donation to support the marine corps "toys for tots" program.
You can drop off toys at the facility any-time during the 8-hour window.
Organizers hope you'll help as many people are struggling right now.
It's amazing.
I really can't say enough words about it.
They're giving up their time to help out toys for tots.
"musicians giving back" organized the event.
They say they're trying to get