Upcoming concert hopes to help raise money for the Toys

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.

(WTHI) - A concert coming up next weekend will benefit children during the holidays.

"toy stock" is happening next saturday-- december 12th, from noon until 8 at night.

It features rock music by several different bands.

The show is happening at the "marine corps league" on 16-th street in terre haute.

There is a in-person limit..

But it will also be streamed on facebook.

The hope is you'll make a donation to support the marine corps "toys for tots" program.

You can drop off toys at the facility any-time during the 8-hour window.

Organizers hope you'll help as many people are struggling right now.

It's amazing.

I really can't say enough words about it.

They're giving up their time to help out toys for tots.

"musicians giving back" organized the event.

