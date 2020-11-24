Rochester Area Foundation Virtual Event

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 days ago

A good floodwall of protection.

The rochester area foundation held a virtual event today highlighting its philanthrophic efforts this year.

Kimt news three's mary peters sat in on the event and joins us live.

Mary?

George ?

"* yes, the event discussed the financial impact rochester area foundation had on our community in 2019 ... and a sneak peek at what they've done in 2020.

The president of the rochester area foundation, jennifer woodford, says they distributed two point six million dollars in 2019.

She says it's nice to talk about the numbers, but it's also important to remember where the money is going.

Woodford shared a thank you letter the foundation received from a fourteen year old living in a local shelter for at risk teens.

And she said, "i don't really have a home to go to.

For now it helps that people here really do care about me and it helps that they're figuring out better options."

Woodford says it's important to remember the philanthropy of rochester area foundation has helped this young girl.

Thanks, mary woodford says this year the foundation has distributed about five million dollars in grants.