Upcoming Movie Releases Suffering From Coronavirus Pandemic

An SEC filing reveals AMC aims to raise up to $844 million through the sale of 200 million shares to meet cash needs. Business Insider reports that AMC has burned through the bulk of its cash reserves..
Warner Bros. has dealt a major blow to brick and mortar movie theaters.
The company announced Thursday it will release all of their 2021 films in theatres, as well as on HBO Max.
The releases include..
AT&T Inc's Warner Bros studio on Thursday announced that it will make all of its 2021 films available in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on the same day, an unprecedented shift..