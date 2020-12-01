Global  
 

Albert Lea church taking in displaced residents

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Albert Lea church taking in displaced residents
The second time in a week

5?

"*10 twice this week, residents in albert lea had to seek shelter at united methodist church.

Last night it was bacause of a colossal warehouse fire.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall has the story it's been a long week for pastor john mitchem(mitch.

Em).

Honestly, were just exhausted.

Were just very very very tired on sunday, the church served as a shelter for 130 residents who were displaced from shady oaks apartments after a gunman opened fire on police and others.

Last night, the church temporarily opened it's doors again to 19 people who had to leave their homes due to a warehouse fire.

&lt;luckily residents were able to return home.

In albert lea, jeremy thanks jeremy.

The red cross paid for evacuees hotel rooms last night.




