Albert Lea church taking in displaced residents
5?
"*10 twice this week, residents in albert lea had to seek shelter at united methodist church.
Last night it was bacause of a colossal warehouse fire.
Kimt news 3's jeremy wall has the story it's been a long week for pastor john mitchem(mitch.
Em).
Honestly, were just exhausted.
Were just very very very tired on sunday, the church served as a shelter for 130 residents who were displaced from shady oaks apartments after a gunman opened fire on police and others.
Last night, the church temporarily opened it's doors again to 19 people who had to leave their homes due to a warehouse fire.
<luckily residents were able to return home.
In albert lea, jeremy thanks jeremy.
The red cross paid for evacuees hotel rooms last night.