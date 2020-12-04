Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya On COVID Vaccine
Carlos Migoya said, 'The cavalry is coming.
We need everyone to dig in until it is done." Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3qEWCwa
FDA Advisory Panel Set To Vote On Pfizer VaccineAfter 10 months of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. is potentially hours away from emergency authorization of the first vaccine. CBS2's Andrea Grymes has the latest.
U.S. Breaks Single-Day COVID-19 Death RecordAt least 3,124 people died in a single day on Wednesday.