Video Credit: KADN - Published 5 minutes ago

Impacts on Louisiana Seafood Industry Due to Active Hurricane Season and COVID-19 Pandemic

Impacts on Louisiana Seafood Industry Due to Active Hurricane Season and COVID-19 Pandemic

Some good news about louisian's nearly two and half billion dollar seafood industry was delivered this week.joining us now live is dr. geoffrey stewart, an associate professor of marketing at ul-lafayette.

Thanks for joining us dr. stewart.so this study was about the seafood industry supply chain right?

Tell us about the study and its findings.2.

Have the covid-19 pandemic or the 2020 hurricane season had an effect on the louisiana seafood industry?

3