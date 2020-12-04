COVID Vaccine Distribution
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced who will get the first doses of the COVID vaccine and where the vaccines will be distributed.
City Council Discusses COVID Vaccine DistributionThe vaccine developed by Pfizer is likely to be distributed starting Dec. 15, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions. CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports.
Experts Weigh in on the UK's Vaccine Approval and What It Means for Travelers“We are definitely into the hopeful stage..."
Florida will soon begin to receive its round of a COVID-19 vaccine.Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan this week. So it is prioritizing residents of long-term care facilities, and high-risk frontline healthcare..