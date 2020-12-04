Gun Deer season starts in Iowa

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 weeks ago

Many new hunters join the sport

The start of gun season for deer kicks off this weekend in iowa.

And the day before ?

"* hunters are gearing up with blaze orange vests ?

"* ammunition and other supplies including hand warmers.

This comes at a time when we're all trying to find something to do during this pandemic.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is seeing how a mason city retailer is handling an increased interest in hunting.

He joins us live at a public hunting area in rural cerro gordo county.

Alex?xxx george ?

"* gun deer season begins this weekend and outdoor enthusiasts are ready to get after it.

Fleet farm in mason city celebrated the day before opening day with orange friday ?

"* featuring giveaways and other deals for hunters.

Store manager rochelle meyers says the store is seeing an increase in hunters.

That's a trend she expects to continue.

"people are like hey i really enjoy doing this more than i used to or i tried something new this year along with it, so i now really like keeping that going."

Shotgun season for deer officially kicks off tomorrow ?

"* and runs until wednesday.

The second season runs from december 12th through the 20th.

Live in cerro

Bow hunting for deer begins december 21st, running through january 10th.

Late muzzleloader season is during the same time.

For a complete list of dates ?

