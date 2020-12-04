Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gun Deer season starts in Iowa

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Gun Deer season starts in IowaMany new hunters join the sport

The virus, by wearing a mask.

The start of gun season for deer kicks off this weekend in iowa.

And the day before ?

"* hunters are gearing up with blaze orange vests ?

"* ammunition and other supplies including hand warmers.

This comes at a time when we're all trying to find something to do during this pandemic.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is seeing how a mason city retailer is handling an increased interest in hunting.

He joins us live at a public hunting area in rural cerro gordo county.

Alex?xxx george ?

"* gun deer season begins this weekend and outdoor enthusiasts are ready to get after it.

Fleet farm in mason city celebrated the day before opening day with orange friday ?

"* featuring giveaways and other deals for hunters.

Store manager rochelle meyers says the store is seeing an increase in hunters.

That's a trend she expects to continue.

"people are like hey i really enjoy doing this more than i used to or i tried something new this year along with it, so i now really like keeping that going."

Shotgun season for deer officially kicks off tomorrow ?

"* and runs until wednesday.

The second season runs from december 12th through the 20th.

Live in cerro thank you alex.

Bow hunting for deer begins december 21st, running through january 10th.

Late muzzleloader season is during the same time.

For a complete list of dates ?

"* vist kimt dot com.///




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Northeast Wisconsin hunters report success as gun deer season comes to an end [Video]

Northeast Wisconsin hunters report success as gun deer season comes to an end

In a season when less people hunted, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported over 95,000 deer were harvested during opening gun deer weekend this year.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 00:52Published
Brown Co. closing some parks for the 9-day gun deer hunt [Video]

Brown Co. closing some parks for the 9-day gun deer hunt

The Parks Department says some parks will still be open to the public, but will have closed off trails.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 00:46Published
How to stay safe during gun deer season [Video]

How to stay safe during gun deer season

Gun deer season starts this weekend and with many other events being cancelled this year, it's expected to have a larger than normal turnout.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 00:39Published