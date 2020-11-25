Gift drive spreading joy to local children

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 7 minutes ago

You can assist local Gulf Coast children that have suffered the pain of abuse, neglect, domestic violence, and exploitation.

Events.

- - looking to spread some joy this- holiday season?

- you can assist local gulf coast- children that have suffered - the pain of abuse, neglect, - domestic violence and - exploitation.

- 'canopy children's solutions' - south mississippi child - advocacy center'- smcac - serves these children and their- families and need your help - to spread cheer this year with- - - - their annual gift drive.

They'r- collecting toys, gift cards,- clothes and even- hygienic products for children- between the - - - ages 3-17.- the 13-17 year old age group- often gets overlooked so- they are encouraging gifts that- would interest kids - within that age range.- they're hoping to provide gifts- for 75 kids receiving - services in the center and offe- support to another 50 - families who are being served b- - - - canopy's community programs.- - "i really like that this toy drive services the- children that are serviced here- this isn't a drop in a bucket - and it gets dispersed all - over the place this toy drive - services victims that have been- - - - served here on the gulf coast."

The deadline to participate is- december 14th.- you can drop off the items at - the harrison county s-m-c-a-c - office in gulfport, or at the - jackson county s-m-c-a-c- in pascagoula.- you can also check out their- - - - facebook page for their amazon- registry.

- the s-m-c-a-c is also undergoin- renovations in their harrison - county facility.- - "we are currently in the harrison county - office building, and we're- looking to add another forensic- interview room oher - - - - waiting area were looking to- add another play therapist and- were looking to - add another play therapy room a- well."

- - canopy children's solutions'- south mississippi child - advocacy center has served over- 1,500 children since january- and they're hoping with that- - - - expansion they can double the - number of children they serve.- they also accept donations for- stuffed animals all year long,- as- they hand them out to the -