New Habitat For Humanity Subdivision

A unique new sub-division in Huntsville offers new hope for realizing the American dream of owning a home.

Waay 31's bridget divers joins us live outside habitat for humanity's madison county location... she has a look at the dozens of houses that will be part of the habitat for humanity sub- division.

Dan, najahe -- this is the first subdivision the madison county office has worked on and so far, four of the thirty-one homes have been completed and residents have moved in.

Sasha irby "i never really thought at my age, i'm 25.

That we would be able to be in a home."

Sasha irby says she is grateful for what habitat for humanity has given her.

She and her family moved into their new home in august.

Sasha irby "we completed all of our volunteer hours and all the other requirements habitat has.

Once those were completed, we volunteered with the house.

Everything was quick and easy.

We were able to move in almost immediately after that."

Habitat for humanity of madison county received eighteen thousand dollars from the community foundation of greater huntsville.

Myra sanderson/execu tive director for habitat for humanity of madison county "we were selected to be one of the recipients under their neighborhoods and community and because this project just fits right in with building, community, and neighbors."

Myra sanderson is the executive director for habitat for humanity of madison county.

And she says that once a person is approved for the program they have to meet several checkpoints before moving into their house.

Myra sanderson "they have to do those 350 sweat equity hours.

They have to have an ability to pay a mortgage back so they have to have some qualifying areas that they met there.

And then they have to have a need."

Irby and her family used to live in a cramped apartment so having a house gives them the freedom to make certain decisions.

Sasha irby "it's just nice because now we can do things like our son being able to have a playground.

Christmas we got him a trampoline."

Now due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need to social distance, homes will be completed within five months instead of three.

But phase one of the project is on track to be completed by the end of 2021 and will have tweleve of the thirty-one homes.

