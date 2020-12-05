No Place Movie - Benjamin Madrid, Afton Shepard, Forba Shepherd

No Place Movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Mac travels the county looking for the next hustle.

After he wraps up business with his Midwest fixer Les, she turns him on to a big score in Indianapolis with a local bar owner.

He finds out it involves his old flame Evelyn and soon discovers that his past has caught up with him and he may not make it out alive!

Director: Peter Matsoukas Writers: Benjamin Madrid, Peter Matsoukas Stars: Benjamin Madrid, Afton Shepard, Forba Shepherd