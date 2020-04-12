No mask Republicans 12.4.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

New Republican members of the House of Representatives refused to wear masks at an orientation.

Kentucky's democratic lawmakers are blasting some republican legislators for refusing to wear masks during an orientationon thursday even after being asked to do so.

democratic representative rachel roberts posted this picture from the orientation for new members of the house of representatives.... saying she was wearing her mask and staying socially distanced to protect others at the capitol.

"sadly, many of my new colleagues are not" she says in her tweet.

"yesterday, republican legislators blatant ... the kentucky democratic party also put out a statement that says, in part: "yesterday, republican legislators blatantly put the health of their colleagues and other public servants at risk by refusing to wear masks during orientation despite being asked to do so.

"kentucky republicans need to stop the gra ... the k-d-p goes on to says: " kentucky republicans need to stop the grandstanding and start acting like the leaders kentuckians deserve" end quote.

There has been no response from house republicans.

