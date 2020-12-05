Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA Releases Schedule for the First Half of the 2020-2021 Regular Season

Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 00:38s - Published
NBA Releases Schedule for the First Half of the 2020-2021 Regular SeasonNBA Releases Schedule for the First Half of the 2020-2021 Regular Season

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Denver Nuggets release schedule for first half of 2020-21 season

The Denver Nuggets short offseason has ended and the team is back in action at Ball Arena. On Friday,...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


NBA Schedule 2020-21: League Releases Official 1st Half of Regular-Season Slate

Following the most unique NBA season in history, the Association revealed the first half of its...
Upworthy - Published

NBA releases Bucks 2020-21 first-half schedule

NBA releases Bucks 2020-21 first-half schedule The NBA released its first-half schedule for the 2020-21 season with the Milwaukee Bucks playing 37...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Denver Nuggets Begin Regular Season In Ball Arena, Minus Fans [Video]

Denver Nuggets Begin Regular Season In Ball Arena, Minus Fans

The Denver Nuggets announced the first half of their regular season on Friday. The Nuggets will start the first three games at home in a fan-less Ball Arena.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:20Published
Dates to circle in the NBA's first half schedule [Video]

Dates to circle in the NBA's first half schedule

SportsPulse: In a blink of the eye a new NBA season is upon us and we're here to provide you with a users guide to the most anticipated matchups in the first half.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 00:55Published
48 NBA Players Test Positive for COVID-19 as 2020-21 Season Prepares to Kick off [Video]

48 NBA Players Test Positive for COVID-19 as 2020-21 Season Prepares to Kick off

48 NBA Players Test Positive for COVID-19 as 2020-21 Season Prepares to Kick off. On Dec. 2, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association released a joint statement regarding recent COVID-19..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published