NBA Releases Schedule for the First Half of the 2020-2021 Regular Season

Denver Nuggets Begin Regular Season In Ball Arena, Minus FansThe Denver Nuggets announced the first half of their regular season on Friday. The Nuggets will start the first three games at home in a fan-less Ball Arena.
Dates to circle in the NBA's first half scheduleSportsPulse: In a blink of the eye a new NBA season is upon us and we're here to provide you with a users guide to the most anticipated matchups in the first half.
48 NBA Players Test Positive for COVID-19 as 2020-21 Season Prepares to Kick off48 NBA Players Test Positive for COVID-19
as 2020-21 Season Prepares to Kick off.
On Dec. 2, the NBA and National Basketball
Players Association released a joint statement regarding
recent COVID-19..