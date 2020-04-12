Christmas tree farm 12.4.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Christmas tree sales are on the rise despite the pandemic.

For christmas trees.... both nationally... and here in central kentucky.

Barker's christmas tree farm in lexington says it sees its highest sales the weekend after thanksgiving.

Owner dale barker says when he started the business in 2002... he would sell around 300 tree during the holiday season.

Now... he says they are selling up to 300 a day.

And he says the coronavirus pandemic has not slowed sales.

Dale Barker, Barker's Christmas Tree Farm: "I think theyre just tired of the pandemic myself.

Theyre just ready to get out and breath some fresh air and be out in the country a little bit and we have gone the reservation system this year to spread people out and i believe that gave them a sense of safety being out here with a limited number of people, where in the past we had problems with everybody showing up at one time.

In the past.

The farm would see 150 people at a time... but this year... the farm is taking reservations for up to 40 people an hour.

Barker says... so far that system is working really well.