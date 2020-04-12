Housing sales 12.4.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

There are more people looking to buy houses than there are houses to sell.

one of the few bright spots in this pandemic-dominated year is the housing market as evidenced by new data from the association of 'kentucky realtors' which shows a strong market and historically low mortgage rates.

Abc 36's monica harkins talked with one couple who ended up buying outside of lexington because in this city the buyers outnumber the 'for sale' signs.

### one of the few things not hurt by the pandemic...home sales...they're booming...in fact in lexington...supply can't keep up with demand.

"nicole burton: i didn't expect it to be so hard to buy house in lexington."

When u-k graduate nicole burton and her wife decided to move back to lexington from colorado...it was easier said than done.

They quickly learned it's a seller's market.

There are so few houses on the market and so many people looking to buy...if you find something you like...you better be ready to make a quick decision.

Burton: "i'm not one to make split decisions like that, especially with the big purchase we would see these houses we really like to it wouldn't have like one or two things that we wanted, but we liked everything else about it and it's like, we have to make that decision right away."

The couple ended up buying a home in paris.

And they're not the only ones having to look outside of lexington to buy...brooke otis is a realtor in lexington she says if the seller wants a quick turn...a house like this can sell in less than 24 hours... "brooke otis: i think a lot of that has to do with how low the interest rates are and have stayed through the entire situation."

'kentucky realtors' says home sales were up for the fifth consecutive month... as of the end of october.... and overall on track to sell more houses than last year.

Brooke:" i really thought there's no way that anyone is gonna buy a house right now like i'm gonna have to find another job / and then you know i've been very blessed that i've been busier than i've ever been.

" and as otis and burton both agree... a competitve housing market also shows the growing desirability of lexington.

"burton: i think it speaks to like the community and and you know whether people are moving here or you know it's growing in general i think it's for good.

You know, i think for the most part it's for the good ."

In lexington, monica harkins, abc 36 news.

