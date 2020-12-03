Businesses react to California's regional stay-at-home order

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 6 minutes ago

Gavin Newsom announced a new coronavirus stay-at-home order due to surging cases and hospitalizations.

Businesses are scrambling again after Gov.

Another 'stay at home' order could be devastating for local businesses..

And public health officials are saying that could happen in butte county.

The shop just opened two months ago and the owner does not want to have to close the salon down shortly after opening.

Owner of the salon d nguyn (nawin) tells action news now business has been slow since the county went back into the purple tier.

And if the stay at home order does go into effect he would have no other way of making money... yea it is kind of sad for me if i have to shut down again.

I need money to pay for the rent.

I have to pay for my employees even if they stay at home.

I have to keep my employees wanting to come back to work after the stay at home order.

Nguyn tells me the salon would follow the stay at home orders and shut the business down, but hopes if this does happen..

It won't be for long so he doesn't have to shutdown for good.

The nail salon has been taking all covid precautions..

Including installing plexi glass, cleaning often and requiring customers to wear a mask.

The nail salon first opened on september 28th and so far, has been able to stay open through all the switches in tiers.