UK vaccine test run 12.4.20

Says it's ready to receive the covid-19 vaccine when it's sent out.... following a successful test run this week.

uk healthcare was chosen by the centers for disease control and prevention and the kentucky department for public health to participate in a national distribution readiness test for pfizer's covid-19 vaccine.

As part of the test run... u-k healthcare pharmacy received a mock shipment of the vaccine in a thermal container on thursday.

The exercise was also meant to test the capabilities of the new "tiberius" tracking system... where providers enter in vaccine orders... report how much was received and the number of innoculations.

The f-d-a still needs to approve the pfizer vaccine.

If it does... u-k hospital is expected to get 1,950 doses as early as next week and begin vaccinations on december 14th or 15th.

U-k healthcare officials say a recent survey of its employees showed a majority want to get the vaccine but some are hesistant.

dr. mark newman uk healthcare but i would say 70-80% want, with the appropriate information, want to get vaccinated.

There are a group who are still concerned and woul like to wait and, again, we are going to be supportive.

It's going to be a situation where, we're not mandating, encouraging but not mandating this."

pfizer is expected to send another round of vaccine less than 21 days later... so booster shots can be given to those who received the first round of vaccinations.

