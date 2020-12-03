Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crews make progress against Bond Fire in Orange County after 6,400 acres burned

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Crews make progress against Bond Fire in Orange County after 6,400 acres burned

Crews make progress against Bond Fire in Orange County after 6,400 acres burned

Fire danger remains high amid Santa Ana winds and dry conditions in Southern California, as crews made progress against fires that burned several homes and injured two firefighters.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Strong winds fuel Bond Fire in Southern California

Crews in Orange County, California, are working around the clock to stop the massive Bond Fire....
CBS News - Published

Southern California faces fast-moving, wind-driven fire

The so-called Bond Fire in California's Orange County quickly grew to thousands of acres Thursday,...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Harrowing video shows California man desperately fleeing Bond fire through only available escape road [Video]

Harrowing video shows California man desperately fleeing Bond fire through only available escape road

As the rapidly burning Bond fire rips through Orange County, California, Mark Giradeau shows his harrowing journey to escape the hellfire surrounding his home through the only available road in this cl

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:16Published
Strong winds whip out-of-control Bond wildfire in Southern California [Video]

Strong winds whip out-of-control Bond wildfire in Southern California

Orange County fire officials say the Bond Fire started as a house fire, but powerful winds pushed the flames.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:44Published
Silverado Canyon fire grows to 3600 acres [Video]

Silverado Canyon fire grows to 3600 acres

We want to start with some breaking news out of southern California. This is a live look at the Bond fire in Silverado Canyon in Orange County. The fire grew from 7 acres to 3600 acres overnight.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:56Published