Crews make progress against Bond Fire in Orange County after 6,400 acres burned
Fire danger remains high amid Santa Ana winds and dry conditions in Southern California, as crews made progress against fires that burned several homes and injured two firefighters.
Harrowing video shows California man desperately fleeing Bond fire through only available escape roadAs the rapidly burning Bond fire rips through Orange County, California, Mark Giradeau shows his harrowing journey to escape the hellfire surrounding his home through the only available road in this cl
Strong winds whip out-of-control Bond wildfire in Southern CaliforniaOrange County fire officials say the Bond Fire started as a house fire, but powerful winds pushed the flames.
Silverado Canyon fire grows to 3600 acresWe want to start with some breaking news out of southern California. This is a live look at the Bond fire in Silverado Canyon in Orange County. The fire grew from 7 acres to 3600 acres overnight.