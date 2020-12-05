Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The bill has come due for the US's history of racism | Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 06:35s - Published
The bill has come due for the US's history of racism | Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff

The bill has come due for the US's history of racism | Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff

The bill has come due for the unpaid debts the United States owes its Black residents, says Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff, CEO of the Center for Policing Equity (CPE).

But we're not going to get to where we need to go just by reforming law enforcement.

In addition to the work that CPE is known for -- working with police departments to use their own data to improve relationships with the communities they serve -- Goff and his team are encouraging cities to take money from police budgets and instead invest it directly in public resources for the community.

(This video, excerpted from a panel featuring Rashad Robinson, Dr. Bernice King and Anthony D.

Romero, was recorded June 3, 2020.

Watch the full discussion at go.ted.com/endingracism)


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The ACLU's call to defund the police | Anthony D. Romero [Video]

The ACLU's call to defund the police | Anthony D. Romero

"We need to defund the budgets of police departments. It's the only way we're going to take power back," says Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Calling..

Credit: TED     Duration: 08:46Published
The path to ending systemic racism in the US | Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff, Rashad Robinson, Dr. Bernice King, Anthony D. Romero [Video]

The path to ending systemic racism in the US | Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff, Rashad Robinson, Dr. Bernice King, Anthony D. Romero

In a time of mourning and anger over the ongoing violence inflicted on Black communities by police in the US and the lack of accountability from national leadership, what is the path forward? Sharing..

Credit: TED     Duration: 06:31Published