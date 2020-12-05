The bill has come due for the US's history of racism | Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff

The bill has come due for the unpaid debts the United States owes its Black residents, says Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff, CEO of the Center for Policing Equity (CPE).

But we're not going to get to where we need to go just by reforming law enforcement.

In addition to the work that CPE is known for -- working with police departments to use their own data to improve relationships with the communities they serve -- Goff and his team are encouraging cities to take money from police budgets and instead invest it directly in public resources for the community.

(This video, excerpted from a panel featuring Rashad Robinson, Dr. Bernice King and Anthony D.

Romero, was recorded June 3, 2020.

Watch the full discussion at go.ted.com/endingracism)