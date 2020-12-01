Global  
 

What coronavirus means for the global economy | Ray Dalio

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 52:40s
"I'm a capitalist.

I believe in the system.

I believe you can increase the size of the pie and you could divide it well," says Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.

He offers wide-ranging insight and advice on how we might recover from the global economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis -- and use it as an opportunity to reform the systems that help grow our economy.

(This virtual conversation is part of the TED Connects series, hosted by head of TED Chris Anderson and business curator Corey Hajim.

Recorded April 8, 2020)


