Prisons and Covid-19

A churchpoint mother is calling for an investigation into the st.

Landry parish jai's inmate conditions and covid 19 protocols.

News 1's kourtney williams has the story sotimproper activity was happening at st.

Landry parish jail a churchpoint mother is concerned about the health conditions her child is faced with in the st.

Landry parish jail.

She says officials are't following proper protocols and as inmates test positive for covid 19 the're being grouped together in the same cell.

Sot they all did get tested and some of them came back positive and as they coming back positive there locking them up in the same room downstairs.

The mother also says inmates are't being fed properly and that living conditions are unbearable.

Sot poor sanitation the food s being fed to them cold and hard and half the time sh's not eating dinner but a sandwich chavi's child recently tested positive for covid 19... she tel's me sh's dealing with the symptoms right now... but is't receiving any medical attention.

Sot i know that when she told them that she was't feeling well they did't do anything about it so i asked if a nurse was present and she said she had't seen anyone and that sh's not feeling well has bad headaches and she said she lost her taste buds i reached out to st.

Landry parish public information officier major eddie thibodeaux but have't received a response... in lafayette