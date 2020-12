Video Credit: What's Trending - Duration: 01:34s - Published 3 weeks ago

Jake Paul Received $30,000 PPP Loan From the Federal Government in April

New data on Paycheck Protection Program loans were released on December 1 and it revealed that Jake Paul received $30,000 back in April.

PPP loans were meant for small businesses to help them survive during the pandemic.

Many influencers, celebrities and businesses have received and benefitted from the PPP loans.