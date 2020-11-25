Global  
 

Stocks Rally To Record Highs On Friday

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s
Stocks Rally To Record Highs On Friday

Stocks Rally To Record Highs On Friday

US stocks climbed on Friday after disappointing November jobs data buoyed hopes for a near-term stimulus deal.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average, and the Nasdaq composite all closed at all-time highs.

The US unemployment rate edged downward from 6.9% to 6.7% meeting economists' forecasts.

The S&P 500 closed at 3,699.12, up 0.9% on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed at 30,218.26, up 0.8% (249 points).

While the Nasdaq composite saw closing numbers of 12,464.23, up 0.7%.


S&P 500 Index S&P 500 Index Stock market index

Stocks’ late stumble leaves S&P 500 just short of a record high

 U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Thursday after a late stumble pulled the Standard & Poor’s 500 index just short of its third consecutive all-time high...
WorldNews
Nasdaq High, Congress Inches Toward Stimulus Deal [Video]

Nasdaq High, Congress Inches Toward Stimulus Deal

Lukas Jackson/Reuters US stocks closed mixed on Thursday amid falling jobless claims and new hopes for a stimulus deal. The Nasdaq composite closed at all-time highs, while the S&P 500 lost its record close in the final hour of trading. New weekly claims for unemployment insurance totaled an unadjusted 712,000 for the week that ended Saturday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a reading of 775,000.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
S&P 500 creeps to record high on stimulus hopes [Video]

S&P 500 creeps to record high on stimulus hopes

The S&P 500 climbed to a record high close on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped as investors weighed upbeat vaccine developments and a potential coronavirus fiscal package against a bleak private jobs report. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:14Published
Time to consider locking-in gains -retirement expert [Video]

Time to consider locking-in gains -retirement expert

The S&P 500 is up 13 percent year-to-date, recovering from a steep nose-dive earlier this year, which could present many investors near retirement age with the best chance to lock-in their gains for the year, Rhian Horgan of retirement planning app Silvur told Reuters Business Correspondent Conway G. Gittens.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:30Published

Dow Jones Industrial Average Dow Jones Industrial Average American stock market index

Dow wraps best month since 1987 on Covid-19 vaccine hopes

 NEW YORK (AFP) - The Dow concluded its best month in more than three decades on Monday (Nov 30), with gains propelled by expectations for a 2021 recovery based..
WorldNews
Best Nov. for S&P 500, best Dow month since '87 [Video]

Best Nov. for S&P 500, best Dow month since '87

It was a banner month for global stocks, powered in part by the biggest November gain for the S&P 500 in history and the strongest monthly performance for the Dow since 1987. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:13Published

S& P 500, Nasdaq stock indexes close at record highs

 NEW YORK -- The S&P 500 rose to a record high Friday as investors continue to look forward to the distribution of a covid-19 vaccine and relief for the global..
WorldNews
Dow, S&P pull back from record highs [Video]

Dow, S&P pull back from record highs

The S&P 500 and Dow closed lower Wednesday as mounting U.S. layoffs in the wake of new lockdowns to contain surging COVID-19 infections dampened investor risk appetite. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

NASDAQ NASDAQ American stock exchange

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records on Covid-19 vaccine, stimulus hopes

 Major US stock indices closed at records again Tuesday as optimism over coronavirus vaccines and revived stimulus talks in...
WorldNews

Nasdaq wants to enforce gender parity in boardrooms

 "We're taking the leadership here because there has been so little action on this front," CEO says.
CBS News
Airbnb Targeting $2.6 Billion In Mid-December IPO [Video]

Airbnb Targeting $2.6 Billion In Mid-December IPO

Business Insider reports that Airbnb is planning to raise $2.6 billion in its mid-December IPO. The IPO would give Airbnb a valuation of up to $35 billion. The company plans to list about 50 million shares at between $44 and $50 per share, a regulatory filing showed. Airbnb will list on the NASDAQ under the symbol "ABNB." It was previously eyeing a $30 billion valuation, with $3 billion in proceeds.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks returned to record highs on Wall Street Friday as traders took a discouraging jobs report as a...
SeattlePI.com


Record Wall Street highs despite dismal jobs data [Video]

Record Wall Street highs despite dismal jobs data

Wall Street's main indexes rose to all-time highs on Friday as data showing the slowest U.S. jobs growth in six months raised investors' expectations for a new fiscal relief bill to help revive the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published
S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs [Video]

S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs

On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases. Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
Jim Cramer's 3 Holiday Retail Stock Picks for Black Friday [Video]

Jim Cramer's 3 Holiday Retail Stock Picks for Black Friday

Jim Cramer weighs in on his holiday retail stock picks.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:40Published