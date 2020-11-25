Stocks Rally To Record Highs On Friday Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:32s - Published Stocks Rally To Record Highs On Friday US stocks climbed on Friday after disappointing November jobs data buoyed hopes for a near-term stimulus deal. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average, and the Nasdaq composite all closed at all-time highs. The US unemployment rate edged downward from 6.9% to 6.7% meeting economists' forecasts. The S&P 500 closed at 3,699.12, up 0.9% on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average closed at 30,218.26, up 0.8% (249 points). While the Nasdaq composite saw closing numbers of 12,464.23, up 0.7%. 0

