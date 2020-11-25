Stocks Rally To Record Highs On Friday

Lukas Jackson/Reuters US stocks closed mixed on Thursday amid falling jobless claims and new hopes for a stimulus deal. The Nasdaq composite closed at all-time highs, while the S&P 500 lost its record close in the final hour of trading. New weekly claims for unemployment insurance totaled an unadjusted 712,000 for the week that ended Saturday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a reading of 775,000.
The S&P 500 climbed to a record high close on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped as investors weighed upbeat vaccine developments and a potential coronavirus fiscal package against a bleak private jobs report. Conway G. Gittens reports.
The S&P 500 is up 13 percent year-to-date, recovering from a steep nose-dive earlier this year, which could present many investors near retirement age with the best chance to lock-in their gains for the year, Rhian Horgan of retirement planning app Silvur told Reuters Business Correspondent Conway G. Gittens.
It was a banner month for global stocks, powered in part by the biggest November gain for the S&P 500 in history and the strongest monthly performance for the Dow since 1987. Conway G. Gittens has the details.
Business Insider reports that Airbnb is planning to raise $2.6 billion in its mid-December IPO. The IPO would give Airbnb a valuation of up to $35 billion. The company plans to list about 50 million shares at between $44 and $50 per share, a regulatory filing showed. Airbnb will list on the NASDAQ under the symbol "ABNB." It was previously eyeing a $30 billion valuation, with $3 billion in proceeds.