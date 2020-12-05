Jefferson High School's new Gameday Atmosphere

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 6 minutes ago

Without the fans.

Like other schools across greater lafayette, jefferson high is adjusting how game day looks as we enter basketball season.

Although the season has only just begun, its already apparent this season will be one like no other.

Jefferson athletics has already had to cancel over 20 events for the winter season.

In an effort to keep basketball game day, the athletic departme has limited the number of fans; just two for each participant.

This has dramatically changed the atmosphere in the crawley center, home of basketball, volleyball and wrestling, and seats over 7,000 fans.

Athletic director joe hernandez spoke to how the changes have effected game day and the home court advantage.

"it's certainly hard for them to get used to competeing without the fans.

But they're happier than they could be to at least be competing and that's what we try to stress to them, is as long as we can do the things that we can control, we've got a chance to still practice and compete."

Hernandez says his main priority is to give athletes every opprotunity to compete while staying healthy.

He notes they've been following county guidelines and restrictions and credits his coaches and players for staying healthy.

Reporting from jefferson high school, peter hulett, news 18.

