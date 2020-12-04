Global  
 

Mega Millions winning numbers for December 4th, 2020

Mega Millions winning numbers for December 4th, 2020

Mega Millions winning numbers for December 4th, 2020

Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers for December 4th, 2020.

All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.

Good evening america, i'm subrina cupitt it is friday december 4th and tonight's mega millions jackpot is an estimated news ice 244 million dollars now to win the jackpot you got about all 5 white walls plus that gold mega ball so get your tickets here are winning numbers tonight at first we have the number 44.

That's followed next by.

24 after that.

We have 50 your next winning number is the number 3.

After that.

It is the number 19 and that gold mega ball tonight is going to be 8.

So those of us once




