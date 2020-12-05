Bears Crush DeRidder 42-7 in 2nd Round

Video Credit: KADN - Published 3 minutes ago

The fight for survival this postseason is't just on the field during covid-19.

One outbreak on your team and your season is over.

No rescheduling the lhsaa says.

Just a forfeit.

Tha's what happen to the bears opponent last week woodlawn... and it has them in the 2nd round.... a wakeup call the players say to win..

But also stay safe.

So next up deridder in th 2nd round... the bears used the off week to get back to the basics1st drive for carencro... on 4th down and 9 tavion faulk rolls out and connects with jaylon john on the far side..

Pick up of 24 on 4th down... known for running but the passing game coming throughlater in the drive... on 3rd down kendrell williams...tunnels through for the score 7-0 carencro they converted 2 4th downs on that drive.... 15 carries 61 yards 2nd quater... back to williams plows through for another touchdown 13-0 after the the missed extra point next drive for the dragons... coach parmley said the'd needed to get yards on offense to keep the bears off the fiel the bears defense other ideas... stuffing the dragons in the backfield on 2nd down only allowed 2 first downs in the first half... less than 20 yards of total offense in first half after the dragons punt the beas do't chantz cesear in quarterback up top take it to him of course kendrell williams..

What ca't he do... 21-0 after the 2 pt conversion 21-0 at the half.... kendrell finishes with 4 touchowns 42-7... move on to play winner of plaquemine