Nurse From Butler County Killed While Driving To Work In Tennessee
A Butler County native working as a nurse in Tennessee was shot and killed while driving to work.
Free COVID-19 Testing Available In Butler CountyThe temporary testing site opened Friday morning, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
Reporter Update: COVID-19 Testing In Butler CountyAfter an initial delay due to staffing issues, a free COVID-19 testing site is up and running in Butler County. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the story.
Free COVID-19 Testing Begins In Butler CountyThe Pennsylvania Department of Health will finally open its COVID-19 testing site in Butler County today. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the details.