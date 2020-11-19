Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 9 minutes ago

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office is having its fourth annual toy drive to give to those in the community for the holidays.

Workers set up a box inside the sheriff's office for people to donate gifts for those in need.

Members of the community can bring anything from stuffed animals to board games for children of all ages.

The event started on tuesday and workers already filled the box up a couple times.

But sheriff steve gladney said the office is asking for more.

"it just breaks your heart for somebody to go back to school when school starts back and everybody's talking about what they got for christmas and you've got two or three of them that didn't get anything.

You know, we don't want that to happen."

The sheriff said the sheriff's office will continue to accept gifts but wants people to bring them before december 21st.

He also mentioned if you're a family in need of a little help this christmas to give them a call.

