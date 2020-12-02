Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health officials, activists fighting mistrust of COVID-19 vaccines

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Health officials, activists fighting mistrust of COVID-19 vaccines

Health officials, activists fighting mistrust of COVID-19 vaccines

Once a vaccine is widely accessible, health officials and local groups said getting everyone to take the shot could be an uphill battle.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Health officials in Africa concerned about COVID-19 vaccine availability

The head of Africa's CDC is sounding the alarm about the need for timely access to vaccines for...
CBS News - Published

How the U.K. will start distributing COVID vaccines

The U.K. is the first country in the West to authorize emergency use of a coronavirus vaccine. Health...
CBS News - Published

Santa Clara County files Covid vaccine distribution plans with California officials

Santa Clara County has submitted a plan to state health authorities for distributing Covid vaccines,...
bizjournals - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Activists say communities of color should get priority in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Activists say communities of color should get priority in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Leaders in the African-American and LatinX communities called on officials to prioritize communities of color once a COVID-19 vaccine is available for distribution.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 01:47Published
MO officials anticipate 339,775 vaccine doses by month's end [Video]

MO officials anticipate 339,775 vaccine doses by month's end

Missouri will receive an initial shipment of more than 339,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the state's top health official.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:22Published
COVID-19 vaccine may not be available to general public in Palm Beach County until summer, official says [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine may not be available to general public in Palm Beach County until summer, official says

— The COVID-19 vaccine may not be available for the general public in Palm Beach County until the summer, officials said on Friday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:54Published