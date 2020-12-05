Delphi tops Faith Christian

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 weeks ago

Between the eagles and the oracles..

Hey guys... it was a battle of first year coaches on state road 26 tonight.... rollie norton and faith christian opening its season at home after last week's game was postponed.... austin cowley and delphi looking to bounce back after losing by 6 to north white... the class 2a oracles taking on the 1a eagles.

It was anything but a walk iin the park for either team... alright out to faith christian we go... we joined this game in the 4th quarter... it was neck and neck.... 53 all with about 5 and a half to go... lots of lead changes in this one..... peyton roth tries the three and he's off the mark... good thing luke smock is there to pick up the pieces.... 55-53... down the other end... jadon riley nails the deep ball.... eagles have the lead... they keep a 4 point lead inside of the final 3 minutes.... that is until the roth brothers wake up... jordan roth.... swish... oracles trail by one.... moments later..

Jaden roth.... peyton roth.... on the money... delphi and the roth family three headed dragon lead by 1... eagles still in the fight... immanuel mitchell cashes in... he later left the game with an injury...hope we see him soon.... next possession.... gavin gleason to peyton roth... sensational... delphi up 4.... final seconds of the game.... gleason.

Dagger.

A 19 point 15 rebound double double for delphi's 6th man coach cowley says gleason was an important part of his first win as head coach... austin cowley: they hired me to come win some basketball games, so it always feels good to win.

They shot the ball really well tonight, faith christian did.

A lot of points were scored.

Gavin gleason came off the bench and had a heck of a game, he had a ton of offensive rebound put-backs.

We fed him in the post, and then we plakyed together.

In the first half, we didn't rebound.

Second half we did rebound so it became a strength.

It means a lot.

Hopefully we can carry it over to a conference game tomorrow night.

There was supposed to be a double header at faith tonight featuring the girls basketball programs... that game was canceled due to covid-19 concerns..

Delphi to play clinton central tomorrow... faith will play central catholic on december 12th.... for now that's all i've got we'll send it back to you... down at case arena