Better Business Bureau warns of online scams during holidays

Video Credit: WMGT
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) --With retail sales to increase during the holiday season, the Georgia Attorney General and Better Business Bureau want you to beware of online scams.

Retail sales are expected to increase.

That's why the better business bureau want you to beware of online scams ... as you shop for the holidays.

41nbc's jatrissa wooten has more.

"the thing that we want people to do is shop safety" kelvin collins with the better business bureau of central georgia, says be aware of the company you're buying from and make sure it's directly from their website.

Collins says if you aren't familiar with a business, do research and stay clear of online advertisements from companies you don't know.

"a lot of people get in trouble when their clicking on pop up ads, when their surfing or clicking on links on social media" according to the georgia attorney general office, scammers offer popular products at below-market prices on fake websites.

Collins says a lot of the deals come from overseas, where the scammer will take your money, but you never receive the product.

A warner resident claims she was scammed out of a holiday santa.

Luckily for her, the credit card company refunded the money.

Experts say credit cards offer greater protections against fraud, because you can report it to your and request a chargeback.

