Gov. Kemp agrees to Raffensperger's request for GBI aid

Video Credit: WMGT - Published on December 5, 2020

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday, Governor Brian Kemp agreed to his request for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in ongoing investigations related to the 2020 General Election.

Raffensperger released a statement following the agreement saying in part quote: "i have assured georgians throughout this process that i will investigate every credible allegation that is brought to my office, and i appreciate the leadership and resources that gov.

Kemp is providing."

The statement goes on to say: "we will stop at nothing to guarantee that all georgians can have faith in the integrity of our election.

At this point, my office has found no evidence of widespread fraud, and three recounts."

End quote.

