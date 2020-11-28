Global  
 

Two Middle Georgia counties listed in Pres. Trump's Campaign lawsuit

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Trump Campaign filed an election contest today in Georgia, seeking to invalidate the state’s presidential election results.

The lawsuit includes two middle georgia counties -- houston and hancock.

Attached to the complaint are sworn affidavits from residents saying they witnessed quote: failure to process and secure the ballots, failure to verify the signatures on absentee ballots among other




