Two Middle Georgia counties listed in Pres. Trump's Campaign lawsuit
Two Middle Georgia counties listed in Pres. Trump's Campaign lawsuit
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Trump Campaign filed an election contest today in Georgia, seeking to invalidate the state’s presidential election results.
Joining us for 41nbc news at 11:00.
I'm jatrissa wooten.
Tucker sargent has the night off.
Our top story tonight at 11: the trump campaign filed an "election contest" today in *georgia state court* seeking to invalidate the state's presidential election results.
The lawsuit includes two middle georgia counties -- houston and hancock.
Attached to the complaint are sworn affidavits from residents saying they witnessed quote: failure to process and secure the ballots, failure to verify the signatures on absentee ballots among other