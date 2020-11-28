Video Credit: WMGT - Published 2 minutes ago

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Trump Campaign filed an election contest today in Georgia, seeking to invalidate the state’s presidential election results.

Two Middle Georgia counties listed in Pres. Trump's Campaign lawsuit

Our top story tonight at 11: the trump campaign filed an "election contest" today in *georgia state court* seeking to invalidate the state's presidential election results.

The lawsuit includes two middle georgia counties -- houston and hancock.

Attached to the complaint are sworn affidavits from residents saying they witnessed quote: failure to process and secure the ballots, failure to verify the signatures on absentee ballots among other