Hopeful that farmers end agitation: Narendra Tomar ahead of 5th meeting

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held meeting with farmers' leaders in the national capital. They held meeting with farmers' leaders on December 03. The next meeting will be held on December 05. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) representatives were also present in the meeting. Speaking to ANI, leader of Azaad Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Harjinder Singh Tanda said, "Talks have made a little progress. In the half time, it seemed that today's meeting will yield no result, in second half, it seemed that there is pressure of farmers' agitation, on government. Talks were held in a conducive atmosphere." "We are hopeful. The laws are wrong. In the next meeting, we will put pressure on the government. They will have to say that they will take back the laws. In my opinion, it will be finalised in the meeting day after tomorrow," he added.
