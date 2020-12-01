Hopeful that farmers end agitation: Narendra Tomar ahead of 5th meeting

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is hopeful of positive outcome as the fifth rounds of talks between the central govt and farmer leaders are scheduled for today.

"A meeting is scheduled with farmers at 2 pm today.

I am very hopeful that farmers will think positively and end their agitation," said Tomar.

Despite the upcoming talks, protesting farmers on December 04 announced 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08 to intensify their demonstration.