Anil Kapoor, Deepika, Sunny Leone shine in film city

Bollywood stars were spotted in film city, Mumbai.

Actor Anil Kapoor returned to Mumbai as his co-stars in movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' tested COVID positive.

His movie shooting has been put on halt until actors Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan recover completely.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber were snapped with their kids in Mumbai.

Actress will next be seen in Malayalam movie 'Rangeela'.

Paps also got glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi post shoot at Gateway of India.

Actors are filming for Shakun Batra's next venture.