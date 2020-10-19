Anil Kapoor, Deepika, Sunny Leone shine in film city

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' star cast was snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor posed for the camera. Evergreen, Neetu Kapoor was also clicked at the location. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani joined their team. Actors are all set to start their journey for the new film.
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was spotted in Juhu. He kept his look cool and completed it with 'essential' mask. Actor Kriti Sanon looked hot in clover green tube top and pants as she was spotted outside a salon. Timeless beauty Sushmita Sen was snapped with beau Rohman Shawl outside a clinic. Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Versova in casual look. Urvashi Rautela was snapped outside a salon and she looked beautiful as always in her black outfit. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was clicked in his car while leaving from a restaurant in Bandra.
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan To Come Together In YRF's Spy Universe. In other news Angira Dhar joins Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh in Mayday for more watch Daily Punch
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:49Published
Actor Deepika Padukone was seen leaving for a movie shoot in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Her husband and Bollywood peer Ranveer Singh dropped her off at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on December 1. Subsequently, Deepika was seen taking a yacht ride with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The two are shooting for Shakun Batra's new film which also features Ananya Panday. Deepika has described the movie as domestic noir. It is likely to be released early next year. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20Published
Bollywood divas rocked their airport look in Mumbai. Amyra Dastur looked beautiful in 'Kurta Sharara' set. Miss World Manushi Chhillar was clicked in high-waist jeans and black turtle neck top with "unremoved tag". Meanwhile, Divya Khosla Kumar opted for traditional Indian attire with mask. Actress is gearing up for her next venture, 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.
Actress Sunny Leone was spotted outside a salon in Juhu. Sunny looked as happening as ever in white cold shoulder crop top. Zareen Khan was spotted outside her gym. Actress had recently announced her next Punjabi venture 'Patake Painge'.
Bollywood celebrities snapped by paparazzi in the heart of Indian film industry, Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor along with her father Boney Kapoor spotted at the airport. Janhvi Kapoor chose simple white outfit for her airport look. Sunny Leone also spotted at the airport. Sunny kept her look casual with tees. Kareena Kapoor Khan also snapped at a private terminal. She was off to Chandigarh.
Actress Nora Fatehi was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra area on November 09. She was seen in teal blue shade skirt-crop top and paired it with white sneakers. On the other side, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was spotted outside a film studio in Bandra. He will be next seen in film 'Coolie no. 1'. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was also spotted in Mumbai. He will be next seen in film 'Phone Bhoot'. Actress Kriti Kharbanda was snapped in casuals at Juhu area. She'll be next seen in film 'Vaan'. Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. She will be next seen in film 'Atrangi Re'.
Bollywood actors were spotted in the Mumbai's Film City. Love birds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were spotted in an affluent suburb Khar. 'Filhall' fame Nupur Sanon was snapped outside a pet clinic in Bandra with her dog. Nushrratt Bharuccha was also clicked in Bandra. The actress was recently seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Chhalaang'. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi waved at the paparazzi from the shooting complex. The duo will be seen in Shakun Batra's next. 'Khaali Peeli' actress Ananya Panday was snapped in Bandra.