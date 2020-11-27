Cyclone Burevi: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Puducherry, TN

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra while updating on Cyclone Burevi informed that storm is expected to weaken into depression while moving westward across south Tamil Nadu in next 12 hours. "Cyclone Burevi lays over Gulf of Mannar near south Tamil Nadu coast. Wind speed is 50-60 kmph. It'll further weaken into depression while moving westward across south Kerala coast during next 12 hrs," said IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. He further added, "There has been extremely heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry under its influence. Very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely to continue over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today."
Cyclonic storm Burevi nears Tamil Nadu coast and is likely to make landfall in Kerala by December 4. IMD said that Burevi is expected to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Gulf of Mannar. It is likely to cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari by Friday morning. Eight NDRF teams, Air Force and Navy personnel have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. In total, 26 relief teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, one team is in reserve in Puducherry. Nearly 700 people shifted to relief camps, while 2,489 other camps have been identified. IMD has issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha for December 3. On Wednesday, PM Modi discussed the situation prevailing with CMs of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Named by the Maldives, Cyclone Burevi is expected to have a speed of 80-90 km/hour. MeT dept said Burevi won't be as strong as Cyclone Nivar that lashed Tamil Nadu last week.
Cyclone 'Burevi' although weakened to a Deep Depression, it did impact regular life in coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. Continued rainfall and strong winds witnessed in Rameswaram town. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone 'Burevi' laid close to Pamban. A number three hazard warning sign was also mounted at Pamban bridge in view of cyclonic storm 'Burevi'. "Deep Depression over Gulf of Mannar at 5:30 am is close to Ramanathapuram district coast remained practically stationary, about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70 km west-southwest of Pamban. Associated wind speed is about 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph," said IMD. Cyclone Burevi is expected to hit Kerala's coastal areas during noon on December 04.
Waves have intensified in coastal areas of Rameswaram ahead of cyclonic Storm 'Burevi'. According to the India Meteorological Department, 'Burevi' is expected to cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari during tonight and early morning of December 04.