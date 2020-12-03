Global  
 

Cyclone Burevi: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Puducherry, TN

Cyclone Burevi: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Puducherry, TN

Cyclone Burevi: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Puducherry, TN

Severe waterlogging was seen in various parts of Rameswaram following heavy rainfall in the region.

Locals are facing problems due to continuous showers.

Cyclone Burevi, which had weakened to Deep Depression, affected the normal life in the southern state.

Following heavy rainfall, waterlogging was also seen in several parts of Puducherry.


