Bandh called by pro-Kannada groups impacts metro, bus services in Bengaluru

Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a 'bandh' on December 05 against Karnataka govt's decision to form Maratha Development Authority (MDA).

The protest came after BJP-ruled Karnataka approved the establishment of the MDA.

Metro stations and bus stands were seen wearing a deserted look in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to pro-Kannada organisations not to go for bandh against the formation of MDA.