Trudeau reacts after India summons Canada envoy over 'farmer' remarks | Oneindia News

India on Friday summoned the Canadian High Commissioner to the Ministry of External Affairs to protest against the remarks made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada," the MEA said.

Trudeau was the first international leader to comment on the farmers' protest taking place in India.

#India #Canada #FarmerProtest