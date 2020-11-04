Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Delhi, Hyderabad airports will ensure speedy distribution of COVID vaccines

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
How Delhi, Hyderabad airports will ensure speedy distribution of COVID vaccines

How Delhi, Hyderabad airports will ensure speedy distribution of COVID vaccines

As a COVID vaccine will soon become a reality in India, GMR Hyderabad air cargo and Delhi Airport's air cargo are set to play a pivotal role in the distribution of vaccines through state-of-the-art time and temperature-sensitive distribution system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 04 announced that a COVID vaccine will likely be ready in few weeks, and after the approval of scientists, public vaccination will begin on large scale.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

'This govt is anti-farmer': UP Congress chief [Video]

'This govt is anti-farmer': UP Congress chief

As farmers' protest entered day 10 on December 05, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu reached Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border) to support their protest against the new farm laws. "This govt is anti-farmer. We demand that the news laws be withdrawn," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
Rajasthan farmers will march for Delhi if talks fail: Kisan Mahapanchayat chief [Video]

Rajasthan farmers will march for Delhi if talks fail: Kisan Mahapanchayat chief

Speaking on the on-going farmers' protest, Kisan Mahapanchayat president Rampal Jat on November 05 stated that the farmers from Rajasthan will march along NH-8 towards Delhi and camp at Jantar Mantar if any positive result doesn't come out from the 5th round of talks with central government, which are scheduled for today. He said, "Government should announce to withdraw the three black laws and give in writing that MSP will continue. If any positive result doesn't come out of today's talks, farmers from Rajasthan will march along NH-8 towards Delhi and camp at Jantar Mantar."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

DNA Special: Hyderabad civic body election results major boost for BJP

 According to the BJP, Chandrashekhar Rao runs the government from his farmhouse like a king and plays politics of appeasement with the Muslims.
DNA

BJP leaps from 4 to 48 wards in Hyderabad polls

 Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM held on to its 2016 tally of 44. The result of one ward has been held back because of a case in the HC. BJP has effectively dethroned..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Two weeks after getting dose of Covaxin, Anil Vij tests COVID positive [Video]

Two weeks after getting dose of Covaxin, Anil Vij tests COVID positive

Haryana minister Anil Vij on December 05 shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19. On November 20, he was administered a dose of Covaxin at a hospital in Ambala, as part of its third phase trial. Anil Vij took to his twitter handle to confirm the news. Haryana minister has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

Covid: Russia begins vaccinations in Moscow

 The home-grown Sputnik V vaccine, which is still undergoing mass testing, is being used.
BBC News
Anil Kapoor, Deepika, Sunny Leone shine in film city [Video]

Anil Kapoor, Deepika, Sunny Leone shine in film city

Bollywood stars were spotted in film city, Mumbai. Actor Anil Kapoor returned to Mumbai as his co-stars in movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' tested COVID positive. His movie shooting has been put on halt until actors Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan recover completely. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber were snapped with their kids in Mumbai. Actress will next be seen in Malayalam movie 'Rangeela'. Paps also got glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi post shoot at Gateway of India. Actors are filming for Shakun Batra's next venture.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Indira Gandhi International Airport Indira Gandhi International Airport International airport in Delhi, India

Delhiites wake up to hazy skies, air quality 'very poor' [Video]

Delhiites wake up to hazy skies, air quality 'very poor'

National capital continues to reel under pollution. Air Quality Index stood in 'very poor' category in Delhi. Visibility remained poor around Indira Gandhi International Airport area due to pollutants in the atmosphere. In order to combat, Kejriwal-led government announced a ban on crackers ahead of Diwali festival.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
Delhi's IGI Airport receives threat call, security tightens [Video]

Delhi's IGI Airport receives threat call, security tightens

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on November 04 received threat call against two London-bound Air India flights which are scheduled for November 05. Indira Gandhi International Airport, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan ensured that security has been tightened. Rajeev Ranjan said, "We have got inputs that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened that two Air India flights scheduled for London tomorrow won't be allowed to operate. We have had a meeting with all the stakeholders. The security has been tightened. This airport is already a sensitive place therefore the security is always ensured here but considering the threat the security has been tightened even more."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi holds meet with senior ministers ahead of talks with farmers

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a high-level meeting with Union ministers ahead of Centre's talks with protesting farmers over the new agriculture..
IndiaTimes

Farmers' protest: Union ministers meet PM Modi ahead of 5th round of talks with farmers

 Ahead of the fifth round of dialogue, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, and Narendra Singh Tomar met PM Modi at his residence.
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

Delhi wakes up to foggy morning [Video]

Delhi wakes up to foggy morning

Shallow fog engulfed parts of Delhi on December 05, even as the national capital continues to suffer from poor air quality. Vehicular movement also slowed down near Delhi's Mukundpur area due to low..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published
Senior care facilities in the Kansas City metro prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations [Video]

Senior care facilities in the Kansas City metro prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations

Senior care facilities in the Kansas City metro prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:45Published
California to Receive Limited Shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine First [Video]

California to Receive Limited Shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine First

Among several coronavirus vaccines now nearing distribution, the first to arrive in California will be Pfizer's version. Elizabeth Cook examines what is known about the rollout in the Golden State...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:23Published