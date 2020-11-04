Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajasthan farmers will march for Delhi if talks fail: Kisan Mahapanchayat chief

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Rajasthan farmers will march for Delhi if talks fail: Kisan Mahapanchayat chief

Rajasthan farmers will march for Delhi if talks fail: Kisan Mahapanchayat chief

Speaking on the on-going farmers' protest, Kisan Mahapanchayat president Rampal Jat on November 05 stated that the farmers from Rajasthan will march along NH-8 towards Delhi and camp at Jantar Mantar if any positive result doesn't come out from the 5th round of talks with central government, which are scheduled for today.

He said, "Government should announce to withdraw the three black laws and give in writing that MSP will continue.

If any positive result doesn't come out of today's talks, farmers from Rajasthan will march along NH-8 towards Delhi and camp at Jantar Mantar."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ramlal Jat Ramlal Jat Indian politician


Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

'This govt is anti-farmer': UP Congress chief [Video]

'This govt is anti-farmer': UP Congress chief

As farmers' protest entered day 10 on December 05, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu reached Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border) to support their protest against the new farm laws. "This govt is anti-farmer. We demand that the news laws be withdrawn," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
How Delhi, Hyderabad airports will ensure speedy distribution of COVID vaccines [Video]

How Delhi, Hyderabad airports will ensure speedy distribution of COVID vaccines

As a COVID vaccine will soon become a reality in India, GMR Hyderabad air cargo and Delhi Airport's air cargo are set to play a pivotal role in the distribution of vaccines through state-of-the-art time and temperature-sensitive distribution system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 04 announced that a COVID vaccine will likely be ready in few weeks, and after the approval of scientists, public vaccination will begin on large scale.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

There is growing concern in other countries regarding farmers' protests, says Rajasthan CM

 "Centre's invitation to farmer unions for talks is a step in the right direction but taken too late. There is a growing concern not only in the country but in..
IndiaTimes

Jantar Mantar Jantar Mantar

Watch: Punjab MLAs march towards Jantar Mantar to stage protest against Centre [Video]

Watch: Punjab MLAs march towards Jantar Mantar to stage protest against Centre

On November 04, Punjab MLAs marched towards Jantar Mantar from Punjab Bhawan to stage a protest. As per Punjab CMO, the demonstration will 'highlight the state's power crisis and critical essential supplies situation amid Centre's refusal to allow movement of goods trains'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Related videos from verified sources

Will gherao Parliament if today's talks remain inconclusive: Protesting farmer [Video]

Will gherao Parliament if today's talks remain inconclusive: Protesting farmer

Farmers continued to hold a sit-in protest at Chilla border (Delhi-Noida Link Road) against the new farm laws, as their 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered 10th day. Furious farmers are adamant on their..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published
5th round of talks today as farmers' protest enters day 10 [Video]

5th round of talks today as farmers' protest enters day 10

'Delhi Chalo' protest entered 10th day on December 05. Fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers are scheduled to be held today. Farmer leaders have also called for nationwide..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published
DJ tractors acts as morale boosters for protesting farmers [Video]

DJ tractors acts as morale boosters for protesting farmers

DJ system installed in tractors entertained protesting farmers at Singhu border. It motivated the protestors to continue their struggle. Farmers were seen dancing to the tunes of Punjabi music. Sound..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published