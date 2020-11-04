Rajasthan farmers will march for Delhi if talks fail: Kisan Mahapanchayat chief

Speaking on the on-going farmers' protest, Kisan Mahapanchayat president Rampal Jat on November 05 stated that the farmers from Rajasthan will march along NH-8 towards Delhi and camp at Jantar Mantar if any positive result doesn't come out from the 5th round of talks with central government, which are scheduled for today.

He said, "Government should announce to withdraw the three black laws and give in writing that MSP will continue.

If any positive result doesn't come out of today's talks, farmers from Rajasthan will march along NH-8 towards Delhi and camp at Jantar Mantar."