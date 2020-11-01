'This govt is anti-farmer': UP Congress chief

Congress Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district president Anuj Mishra was beaten up by two women in broad day light on November 01 over alleged harassment. Videos of the Congress leader being thrashed by women went viral on social media. Women alleged that they were being harassed by Mishra.
Bharatiya Kisan Union's Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on December 07 informed that the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers on December 08 will take place from 11 am to 3 pm, adding that it's a "symbolic protest" to register grieving farmers' opposition about some policies of the central government. "Our protest is peaceful and we will continue that way. Tomorrow's BharatBandh is from 11 am to 3 pm. It is a symbolic protest to register our opposition. It is to show that we don't support some of the policies of the Government of India," Tikait told ANI. Tikait further said the farmer unions don't want to cause any trouble to the common man, and all the emergency services and even weddings will go on as usual. "We don't want to cause problems for common man. Therefore, we will begin at 11 am, so that they could leave for office on time. Work hours in offices will end by 3 pm. Services such as ambulance, even weddings, can go on as usual. People can show their card and leave," Tikait explained the details of the Bharat Bandh. Meanwhile, 'Delhi Chalo' protest has entered day 12 today with agitating farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, staying put at their protesting sites which include Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana), Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP), Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) and Burari ground in the national capital. Farmers want the government to repeal the three new farm laws which they said will lead to collapse of government-controlled APMC markets, and the inevitable takeover of agriculture sector by big private corporates. Five rounds of meetings between farmer leaders and government have failed to produce any result with another one scheduled for December 09.
Farmers continued to protest against three new agriculture laws on December 07 as 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered day 12 today. Farmers stayed put at Tikri border and heavy security personnel also seen deployed there. Heavy security is also deployed at Singhu border. Protesting farmers also continued their protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border. Farmer unions have called 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08, demanding roll back of 3 farm laws. However, farmers and central government has discussed the issue for five times but all remained inconclusive. Now, 6th round of talks is scheduled on December 09.
Traffic congestion witnessed on December 06 near Ghazipur industrial area due to farmers protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border. As the ongoing farmers' agitation entered the eleventh day, the traffic movement remained affected in the national capital region on December 06 with multiple borders between Delhi and neighbouring states still closed for commuters. Farmers are protesting against Centre's farm laws.
Around four male skeletons were found in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Skeletons were found in Kashiram Colony of Kanpur on December 07. The incident occurred in Panki Police Station area of Kanpur. Case has been registered and investigation is underway in this regard. Speaking to media, ASP (West) of Kanpur Nagar, Anil Kumar-II said, "Four human skeletons have been recovered. A thorough investigation is underway."
In the ongoing farmers protest against the new farm laws, farmers of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi came forward in support of the farm laws. They are hopeful that new reforms will be beneficial for them. Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are demonstrating against the new farm laws passed by the central government.
Karnataka Government ready to introduce the anti-cow slaughter bill in the state. The bill is likely to table during the upcoming legislative session. Government will take advise with UP and MP about the model of the bill. Speaking on this Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said that government will discuss the model of cow slaughter bill with UP, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. "We will discuss the model of the cow slaughter bill with Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, revise it and bring the bill," said Karnataka Minister Ashok.
Controversy erupted after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met protesting farmers. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that CM Kejriwal was placed under house arrest. Kejriwal said he had visited protest site to review medical and food situation. Kejriwal said that he wanted to go the border, sit with the farmers and return but wasn’t allowed to go. Delhi police denied restricting the chief minister's movement. Delhi Police said that the claims were baseless and that CM Kejriwal was moving freely. Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia claimed that MLAs trying to meet Kejriwal were beaten up. Sisodia said that BJP doesn't want kejriwal on streets in support of the farmers. Watch the full video for more details.
A clash erupted between party workers of BJP and Congress in Jaipur on December 08 amid 'Bharat Bandh' demonstration. Police intervened to handle the groups. Farmer unions called for nationwide strike..
Politics continues unabated as farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh to protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that if the government has any heart, PM Modi should..
