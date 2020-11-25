Global  
 

FIFA approves maternity leave for footballers | 'Let women shine' | Oneindia News

FIFA approves maternity leave for footballers | 'Let women shine' | Oneindia News

FIFA approves maternity leave for footballers | 'Let women shine' | Oneindia News

Football governing body, FIFA has approved new rules that grants female footballers maternity leave and other protections.

The new rules approved include a minimum 14-week maternity leave for female players, with at least eight weeks after birth.

Watch the video to learn why FIFA finally approved this landmark new rule.

