Barnier leaves London amid hopes Brexit talks can be rescued

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Barnier leaves London amid hopes Brexit talks can be rescued

Barnier leaves London amid hopes Brexit talks can be rescued

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has left London this morning after Brexit trade talks with the UK were put on hold.

Mr Barnier said that if there was "still a way, we will see”, as Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are expected to hold emergency talks this weekend.

Report by Etemadil.

