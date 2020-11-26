Barnier leaves London amid hopes Brexit talks can be rescued

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has left London this morning after Brexit trade talks with the UK were put on hold.

Mr Barnier said that if there was "still a way, we will see”, as Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are expected to hold emergency talks this weekend.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn