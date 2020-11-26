Barnier leaves London amid hopes Brexit talks can be rescued

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said it was an "important day" as he left his hotel to continue Brexit trade talks with the UK Government this morning. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
UK and EU negotiators talked late into the night amid suggestions the prospect of a Brexit trade deal was 'receding'. Food was spotted being delivered at the meeting venue late evening, while Mr Barnier was seen departing at around 10pm. Report by Etemadil.
European Union officials said on Friday a post-Brexit trade deal could finally be clinched this weekend, but London insisted that negotiations were still "very difficult" and it was determined to "take back control" from the bloc it left 10 months ago. Francis Maguire reports.
Food has been seen arriving at the Brexit talks venue in Westminster this afternoon as discussions of a trade deal between the UK and the EU continue. Report by Etemadil.
The National Health Service has begun preparatory work to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine from next week, which is set to be the biggest vaccination programmes ever to be seen. As one of the hospital hubs which will be vaccinating vulnerable patients and frontline NHS staff, University Hospital Coventry have begun setting up clinics and training exercises ahead of the rollout.
Madame Tussauds London re-dresses Boris Johnson's figure in festive knitwearemblazoned with his coronavirus warning, to support Save the Children'sforthcoming Christmas Jumper Day. The annual event has raised more than £25million for the charity since 2012.
