EFL clubs unite in support of Rainbow Laces campaign Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:31s - Published 8 minutes ago EFL clubs unite in support of Rainbow Laces campaign EFL clubs will unite in their support of LGBT inclusivity by turning their substitution boards and corner flags rainbow coloured to raise awareness of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign. 0

