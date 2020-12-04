Global  
 

Letitia Wright criticised by fans after 'asking questions' about Covid-19 vaccine

Letitia Wright criticised by fans after 'asking questions' about Covid-19 vaccine

Letitia Wright criticised by fans after 'asking questions' about Covid-19 vaccine

Letitia Wright became a trending topic on Twitter on Thursday night as she raised questions about the Covid-19 vaccine which is being rolled out in the UK from next week and the Black Panther star shared a link to a YouTube video which questioned whether or not people should take it.


'Grey's Anatomy' Blast From the Past Character, Oscar Isaac's Role in 'Metal Gear Solid' & More Top News

'Grey's Anatomy' Blast From the Past Character, Oscar Isaac's Role in 'Metal Gear Solid' & More Top News

Letitia Wright faces major backlash on Twitter after posting a link to an anti-vaccine video, Oscar Isaac is set to star in the Sony video game adaptation 'Metal Gear Solid' and 'Grey's Anatomy' delivers a second blast from its past.

Letitia Wright Faces Backlash After Posting Anti-Vaccine Video

Letitia Wright Faces Backlash After Posting Anti-Vaccine Video

Letitia Wright faced a Twitter backlash on Thursday night after posting a link to a YouTube video questioning whether people should take any prospective COVID-19 vaccine and the safety of vaccines generally.

"Black Panther" star Letitia Wright faces backlash after posting anti-vax video

 The actress stood by her comments Friday morning, saying her "intention was not to hurt anyone."
Letitia Wright disappoints fans after sharing anti-vax COVID conspiracy video packed with transphobia

Black Panther star Letitia Wright has disappointed fans after sharing a video COVID-19 anti-vax...
'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright tweets controversial vaccine video, says she's being canceled

Letitia Wright is in hot water after she posted a video that questions whether people should take a...
Letitia Wright Says She's Being "Cancelled" Over COVID-19 Vaccine Remarks

Letitia Wright had a lot to say to fans who questioned the information she was promoting about the...
How Does The COVID Vaccine Work? Doctors Answer Key Questions

How Does The COVID Vaccine Work? Doctors Answer Key Questions

Dr. Barry Bloom (Research Professor, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health) and Dr. Ruth Karron (Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health) spoke with WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes about why the..

City Council Discusses COVID Vaccine Distribution

City Council Discusses COVID Vaccine Distribution

The vaccine developed by Pfizer is likely to be distributed starting Dec. 15, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions. CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports.

'Black Panther' Star Letitia Wright Criticized For Sharing Coronavirus Vaccine Video

'Black Panther' Star Letitia Wright Criticized For Sharing Coronavirus Vaccine Video

Actress Letitia Wright Friday responded to criticism she received after sharing a video on social media in which a UK man questioned whether the public should take the coronavirus vaccine. Katie..

