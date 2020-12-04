Letitia Wright criticised by fans after 'asking questions' about Covid-19 vaccine

Letitia Wright became a trending topic on Twitter on Thursday night as she raised questions about the Covid-19 vaccine which is being rolled out in the UK from next week and the Black Panther star shared a link to a YouTube video which questioned whether or not people should take it.
Letitia Wright faces major backlash on Twitter after posting a link to an anti-vaccine video, Oscar Isaac is set to star in the Sony video game adaptation 'Metal Gear Solid' and 'Grey's Anatomy' delivers a second blast from its past.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:19Published
Letitia Wright faced a Twitter backlash on Thursday night after posting a link to a YouTube video questioning whether people should take any prospective COVID-19 vaccine and the safety of vaccines generally.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:32Published