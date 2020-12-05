China plants standalone flag on the moon | Chang'e 5 returns | Oneindia News
China has released images of its first free standing flag on the moon as its lunar mission took off from the surface.
Beijing has been making increasingly ambitious trips to the moon, and this time its mission is to bring back lunar rocks, the first time a country has tried to do so since the Soviet in the 1970s.